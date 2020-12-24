Changing holiday traditions under the coronavirus pandemic inspired one Andover woman to bring Santa Claus to town in a new way.
Tiffany Larson, with the Guiding You Home Team from Keller Williams Classic Realty, came up with the idea. She was saddened after realizing her tradition of taking photos of her kids with Santa couldn’t happen this year.
Instead, Larson got a photographer, Santa and Sprinkles the Elf to go door-to-door taking COVID-19-safe photos with families in the Miller’s Wood development.
Along the way the newly minted White Rabbit Kitchen food truck cooked up hot food to give to the families. As the group walked through town it also collected food donations to go to the North Anoka County Emergency Foodshelf.
