Skaters met Santa Dec. 15 in the Coon Rapids Ice Center following a performance by the Coon Rapids Skating School.
The school hosted its Ninth Annual Holiday Exhibit with skaters of all ages before a skate with Santa event.
After watching skaters perform, guests had a chance to take to the ice and receive candy canes from Santa.
