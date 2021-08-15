The city of Coon Rapids hired two new police officers after they finished their training that began in March.
Officers Danny Tran and Tommy Hall had their badges pinned at the Aug. 4 City Council meeting.
“That partnership the community has with our police officers is so important,” Police Chief Brad Wise said. “It’s fundamental to our safety and security. Truthfully the morale of the officers is a direct reflection of the morale of the community. It’s a big deal to us.”
After Tran graduated from Blaine High School, he wasn’t sure what career he was interested in, Wise said. Tran has experience in Brazilian jiu jitzu, which Wise said was useful during training.
He earned an Associate of Arts degree in policing at Minneapolis Community and Technical College. Then he worked at the Mall of America before he was hired at the Coon Rapids Police Department.
Tran is bilingual and his parents are from Vietnam.
“Part of his passion is he wants to interact with kids of Vietnamese descent and introduce them to the profession and bring more young kids through the cultural connections he has into the profession,” Wise said. “It’s a big deal and of course we strongly support that.”
Hall is originally from Robbinsdale but grew up in Blaine and also graduated from Blaine High School. Like Tran, he worked a few different jobs while trying to figure out what he wanted to do long term, Wise said.
Hall joined the United States Army Reserves and served for six years.
Hall earned an Associates of Arts in law enforcement from Century College in White Bear Lake.
In 2018 he began working for the Columbia Heights Police Department, Wise said.
“Frankly they thought very highly of him, as evidenced by them offering him a lot of advanced training,” Wise said.
Tran and Hall began training in late March, where they’ve been learning to do things “the Coon Rapids way,” Wise said.
“Our way is unique to us and we like it a lot,” Wise said. “And our community seems to respond well to it.”
