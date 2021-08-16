Columbia Heights held the final concert in its 2021 Music in the Park series Aug. 4 in Huset Park.
The concert featured students from Adam’s Music Lessons, located in Columbia Heights, as the opening act and the rock group Mama No No and the Yes Men as the main act playing a mix of songs from the 1960s through today. Food trucks Minne-Scoop-Ta and Café Cairo were also at the event.
While there will be no more concerts in the park in Columbia Heights, there are still events happening in Blaine, Fridley and Columbia Heights. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Blaine
• The Backyard Band at Bark in the Park, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Swanson Dog Park, 9150 Central Ave. NE.
• Sandy and the Hitman, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE.
• Pair of 7, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/nzftfsxx.
Fridley
• Brazilian Jazz, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave. NW .
• Rock’n Soul, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Fridley Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE.
Spring Lake Park
• Dine and dance with local acoustic artist Vinnie Rose, concessions available, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Lakeside Lions Park, 7840 Pleasant View Drive.
