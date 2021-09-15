The annual Ramsey Happy Days event took place Saturday, Sept. 11, with a parade, games and inflatables for kids and fun for the whole family.
The weekend kicked off Friday night with a movie night in the park and concluded Sunday with a 9/11 memorial golf tournament.
The Lions had a beer stand, and there were many food vendors to choose from throughout the day.
