The great pumpkin may not show its head this year, but Kris Lindahl Real Estate is determined to keep up a festive spirit with a modified pumpkin giveaway.
It was a brisk day Oct. 17 when visitors selected from around 400 pumpkins laid out at Minnesota Fresh Farm in East Bethel.
Kris Lindahl Real Estate decided a few months ago that the giveaway had to be different than past years due to the pandemic. So the company hosted it at one of the farms that usually delivers the pumpkins for the Blaine event. Minnesota Fresh Farm, owned by Sharon Johnson, and a partner farm each deliver about half of the 13,000 pumpkins that usually go into the giveaway.
“We knew that they were going to have a challenging year, and we didn’t want to back out on our commitment to them to buy pumpkins,” CEO Kris Lindahl said. “So we still are supporting that local small business in these challenging times.”
Lindahl reached out to Johnson about making up the loss of business due to the cancellation. Discussions started at giving pumpkins to Lindahl’s clients, but shifted to a general giveaway similar to the great pumpkin giveaway, but on a smaller scale.
“It is kind of like a mini version of the Great Pumpkin Giveaway,” Johnson said.
One bonus for Johnson was that some visitors who came for the pumpkin giveaway made their way over to her farm stand, where she sells meat, produce and products from other nearby farms, Johnson said.
While families picked pumpkins, they also could get their photos taken by Lindahl’s photographer.
After the giveaway, Lindahl is continuing the festivities with an online pumpkin decorating contest and costume contest.
Submissions to the pumpkin decorating contest could win $2,000. To enter, text a photo of your pumpkin with #Halloween2020 written on a piece of paper to 763-251-9791 before midnight, Oct. 31.
Costume contestants are challenged to dress up like Kris Lindahl, or take a photo in their costume, with him or his picture, to win up to $1,000. There are three categories: best kid, best adult and best pet. Kids and adults are eligible to win $1,000, and pets can win $500. Five runner ups also will win $100 to a charity of their choice.
The deadline for the costume contest is Nov. 2.
Rules and more information on the contests can be found on the Kris Lindahl Real Estate Facebook page.
