The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department recognized Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 4-10, by hosting open houses at each its four stations.
SBM Station 4 and 2 in Blaine hosted open houses Oct. 3, and Station 1 in Spring Lake Park and Station 3 in Blaine hosted open houses Oct. 10.
The events included tours of fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles; meet-and-greets with SBM firefighters; firefighter training simulations, such as pulling a dummy; the chance to work a fire hose and fire extinguisher; and demos of how firefighters get victims out of a vehicle.
To learn more about the SBM Fire Department, visit sbmfire.org.
