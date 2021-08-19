Game Fair is celebrating its 40th year in Ramsey this month.
The annual event began Aug. 13-15 and will continue Aug. 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Armstrong Ranch Kennels, 8404 161st Ave. NW, Ramsey. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for people 62 and older, $10 for veterans and $5 for children 6-14. Children 5 and younger and active military get in free.
Game Fair celebrates everything related to the outdoors, including hunting, dogs, falconry, shotguns, archery and more.
Game Fair hosts 280 exhibitors from 28 states, compared to the first event’s 20 vendors, founder Chuck Delaney said. The original fair brought in around 3,000 people. Today, Game Fair sees 50,000 people and as many as 4,000-5,000 dogs each year.
Learn more at gamefair.com.
