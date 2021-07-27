The Anoka County Fair ran July 20-25, returning after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grandstand events included an ATV event, tractor pull, demolition derby and more. Crowds also enjoyed the Midway, animal barns, live entertainment and food.
Photos: Fun at the Anoka County Fair
Jonathan Young
- Updated
