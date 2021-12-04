Blaine’s annual Winter Celebration kicked off the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 28, at Blaine City Hall.
The Winter Celebration included a variety of activities, many of them free, that were fun for the whole family. The event featured the lighting of holiday lights and a tree in Tom Ryan Park, face painting, live holiday music from costumed carolers and the Red Rock Swing Band, Santa and his reindeer, Christmas tree ornament making, a kids gift market, free cookie-s’mores by a fire, hot chocolate and cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.