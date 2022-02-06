Community members and concertina enthusiasts enjoyed an all-day jam session at the 43rd annual Concertina Bowl Saturday, Jan. 29, at Brookhall at Blainbrook in Blaine.

Dozens of musicians played the concertina (a musical instrument in the accordion family) in addition to trumpet, keyboard, tuba, banjo and more.

Attendees danced to polkas, waltzes and old-time favorites.

There was a special performance from Dale Dahmen and the Polka Beats and a special tribute to concertinist Eddie Chesney played by Art Ohotto, Dave Sowada and Craig Ebel.

Bob Novak, builder of the Echo concertina, also displayed and sold concertinas at the event. Concertina restorer and repairer Mike Smieja was also on hand at the Concertina Bowl.

The event raised money for the Blaine/Coon Rapids Knights of Columbus Council #5141 and other local charities. Members of the Knights of Columbus volunteer their time at the Concertina Bowl.

 

