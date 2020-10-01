Families learned about Native American culture Saturday, Sept. 26, at an arts event at Huset Park in Columbia Heights.
Actor, dancer, storyteller and musician Larry Yazzie (Meskwaki/Dine), from Tama, Iowa, who is the director of Native Pride Dancers in St. Paul, taught families about Native American culture through storytelling, drumming and dancing.
The socially-distanced outdoor event was organized by Native Pride Arts’ Special Projects Manager Christal Moose (Ojibwe), the Columbia Heights Library and the city of Columbia Heights’ Parks and Recreation Department.
“We love to come in and bring these events to back here to our community, which is on Dakota land,” Moose said.
To learn more about Native Pride Arts’ events, visit nativepridearts.org. To learn more about Columbia Heights Library events including those at Huset Park, visit tinyurl.com/y26z2md9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.