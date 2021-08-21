Over 160 Blaine fourth-graders learned about safety at the annual Blaine Safety Camp Aug. 11-12 at Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department Station No. 3 in Blaine.
The Blaine Police Department, SBM Fire Department and Blaine Parks and Recreation co-sponsor the event every year to educate children on how to stay safe and avoid unintentional injuries through a variety of fun activities.
During the event, kids learned about animal, bike, electrical fire, internet, personal and water safety, in addition to drug, injury and self-control and bullying prevention.
To learn more about the Blaine Safety Camp, or register for the next summer Safety Camp starting March 2022, visit tinyurl.com/2ns5zjcs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.