Northtown Mall’s annual free Touch-A-Truck event returned to Blaine Saturday, Sept. 18.
Northtown Mall transformed its parking lot into an interactive playground for families and children to get up close to their favorite vehicles, including a Blaine Police Department squad car, Spring Lake Park-Blaine Mounds View fire truck, Allina ambulance, garbage truck, dump truck, tractors and more.
“Touch-A-Truck offers kids the opportunity to see and touch the big trucks and vehicles that fascinate them,” Paula Mueller, Northtown Mall’s general manager said in a statement. “Kids usually see these vehicles from afar in action, and this event allows them to safely interact with big trucks and learn more about their purpose in our community, as well as the people that operate them.”
For more information about upcoming events at Northtown Mall, visit Northtown-mall.com. The mall is located at 398 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine.
