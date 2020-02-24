Ramsey residents may see a uniquely decorated snowplow after the next snowfall this season.
Kids were welcomed into Ramsey’s public works building Feb. 18 during the city’s first ever Paint-a-Plow event.
Visitors could help fill in a design created by Rum River Art Center artist Mike Johnson, drink hot chocolate and color their own pictures of plow trucks.
The event was an opportunity for Ramsey to show residents up close what a plow looks like and share information about how the city keeps its streets clean.
Public Works Supervisor Grant Riemer shared some snow clearing strategies, such as how the city tries to clear all the streets in under eight hours.
Mark Riverblood, assistant supervisor for the public works department, said the city may expand the program, possibly including it in spring and summer events when more kids are out and about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.