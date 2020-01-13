As entertaining as devising traps may be in the movies, leaving a child home alone can be a risk. But area parents whose kids attended Anoka’s Home Alone Safety Class Jan. 3 can feel more confident their children will be safe on their own.
The class trained kids how to be safe at home during short periods of time, such as before or after school and when parents must run errands. Participants learned how to be safe in the kitchen, online and in case of a fire, as well as build their own first-aid kits at the Anoka Public Safety Center.
Kids also learned about safe activities to do alone, phone skills and more.
The class is held semi-regularly and fills up quickly. Keep an eye on the Anoka Police Department’s Facebook page for announcements of the next class.
