Over 1,000 carved jack-o’-lanterns lit up Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley Saturday, Oct. 23, for the center’s annual Pumpkin Night in the Park event.
Families walked the trails of the nature center viewing the jack-o’-lanterns, which lined the trail. Also along the trail were monsters, treats and witches telling scary stories by a campfire. The event had a DJ, face painting, food trucks, circus performers and fire dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.