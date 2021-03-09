All Seasons Yoga instructor Jamie Bartlett hosted ice yoga on Crooked Lake in Coon Rapids throughout the winter, but March’s unusually warm weather made March 4 the probable last session.
When the lake isn’t frozen over, Bartlett still hosts yoga — on land — and in the summer, she hosts paddleboard yoga on the lake.
For times and locations visit allseasonsyoga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.