The Fridley Fire Department hosted an open house Saturday, Oct. 2, to teach kids about safety.
The open house included fire and police vehicle tours, games for kids, safety information, dalmatians, a Fridley Fire Department Jaws of Life car extraction demonstration, a sprinkler demonstration from the Fridley Fire Department and the National Fire Sprinkler Association, and a Fridley Police Department K-9 demonstration.
The event kicked off the start of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9.
