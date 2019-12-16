While yoga is typically a method of physical and mental relaxation, one Fridley yoga session has heartbeats racing and smiles spreading, thanks to a group of tiny visitors.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, Om Brewers and Forgotten Star Brewing hosted a puppy yoga session, with puppies from Midwest Animal Rescue & Services that were able to be adopted after the session.
Om Brewers hosts yoga classes for “people who are intimidated by yoga,” according to its website.
Founder and class leader Melissa Faulkner told attendees right away that she didn’t care if anyone participated in yoga, as long as they were having fun.
Once the puppies were let out of their crates, they ran all over the room, sniffing and exploring everyone in the area. They had toys to play with, and everyone in the room appeared happy to have them around, picking them up and taking photos with puppies and their friends.
The cost of each attendee’s ticket included a donation to Midwest Animal Rescue & Services, as well as a pint of beer from Forgotten Star after the session.
According to Om Brewers’ Instagram page, $825 was donated to the animal rescue from Saturday’s yoga session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.