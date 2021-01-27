Fridley is in the midst of its annual Winterfest celebration, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 31.
The city is offering a mobile passport that encourages people to get outside and enjoy a variety of winter activities ranging from sledding to snowshoeing (free of cost) to custom obstacle courses. The passport takes attendees to Fridley’s 18 city parks.
The Winterfest Medallion Hunt took place on Jan. 23 at Springbrook Nature Center. Clues were released on the city and Springbrook Nature Center Facebook pages every 30 minutes from noon until 3 p.m., and the hunt concluded at 4 p.m. The winner, a couple, won a $100 cash prize after they found the medallion at the Forest Trail Overlook along the Outer Hiking Trail.
The Anoka County Library system is also offering an ongoing story hike at Springbrook Nature Center of the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury as part of the Winterfest activities.
To learn more about Winterfest activities, deals and the mobile passport, visit FridleyMN.gov/982/Winterfest.
