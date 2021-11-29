Families greeted Santa Claus at Northtown Mall’s Cookies & Claus event Saturday, Nov. 20. Kids ages 12 and under received a free holiday cookie to decorate.
Afterward, families had the opportunity to take a picture with St. Nick.
Santa will visit the Blaine mall regularly through Christmas Eve. To make a reservation for photos with Santa, visit tinyurl.com/x2x22njr. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information on Northtown Mall’s holiday events, visit northtown-mall.com or click here to read our story on the mall's upcoming events this season.
