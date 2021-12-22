Faith Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids hosted a live nativity scene Dec. 19, complete with a petting zoo and people dressed as characters from the Bible.
Families had the opportunity to pet rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep and a miniature llama outside before warming up inside with some cookies and apple cider.
