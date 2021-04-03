Northtown Mall in Blaine has been celebrating Easter with family-friendly events from March 20 to April 3.
Events have included arts and crafts, cookie decorating and, of course, pictures with the Easter Bunny.
On March 27, Northtown Mall hosted the Hide and Peep Egg Hunt where kids and their families went on a scavenger hunt throughout the mall searching for egg stickers that were placed on the ground. After they finished the hunt, kids received a gift bag filled with candy, coloring sheets and stickers.
