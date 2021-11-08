Dogs came out in style to compete in a Halloween costume contest Sunday, Oct. 31, at Forgotten Star Brewing Co., in Fridley.
The event was hosted and benefited Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue based in Princeton. To donate or learn more about the rescue or how you can foster or adopt any of their animals, visit ruffstartrescue.org.
The winner of spookiest costume was Luna (Pirate) and runner-up Izzie. The winner of silliest costume was Waffles and Mika (Shark Attack) and runner-up Peace (as Big Bird). The winner of most creative costume was Memphis (E.T.) and runner-up Nala (Hairy Dogger).
Each winner received a $50 gift card to Forgotten Star Brewing Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.