Crowds showed up for North Point Church’s Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 3. The Easter Bunny was available for photos inside the Coon Rapids church, and hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee were served outdoors. Starting at 11 a.m., the church had three egg hunts divided by age group.
Crowds turn up for egg hunt at North Point Church in Coon Rapids
