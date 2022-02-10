The Coon Rapids Ice Center hosted Family Fun Day as part of the city’s annual Snowflake Days celebration Sunday, Feb. 6.

The ice center had a “cookies and canvas” art event, family activities outside and indoor public skate Sunday afternoon.

The Snowflake Days association hosted an ice sculpture contest, with winners picked Feb. 4.

The following winners were selected:

• First place: 3001 109th Ave. NW.

• Second place: 12710 Hummingbird St. NW.

• Third place: 10558 Drake St. NW.

• Fourth place: 11450 Heather St. NW.

• Fifth place: 13165 Marigold St. NW.

• Sixth place: 2901 115th Ave. NW.

• Seventh place: 13174 Zion St. NW.

• Eighth place: 12339 Gladiola St. NW.

