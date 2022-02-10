Sorry, an error occurred.
Each year during Snowflake Days the Coon Rapids Ice Center hosts Family Fun Day, in which families can skate for free.
In first place for the Coon Rapids Snowflake Days snow sculpture competition was 3001 109th Avenue NW for its sculpture of a cat and a ball of yarn.
The second-place winner for the Coon Rapids Snowflake Days snow sculpture contest was 12710 Hummingbird St. NW for its sculpture of two raccoons.
The third-place winner for the annual Snowflake Days snow sculpture contest was 10558 Drake St. NW for its sculpture of a truck.
Kids of all ages participated in the Coon Rapids Ice Center’s Family Fun Day celebration Sunday, Feb. 6.
Coon Rapids Ice Center provided ice bowling and other games on its outdoor skating rink Sunday, Feb. 6.
Residents of all ages participated in the Coon Rapids Ice Center’s Family Fun Day celebration Sunday, Feb. 6.
The Coon Rapids Ice Center hosted Family Fun Day as part of the city’s annual Snowflake Days celebration Sunday, Feb. 6.
The ice center had a “cookies and canvas” art event, family activities outside and indoor public skate Sunday afternoon.
The Snowflake Days association hosted an ice sculpture contest, with winners picked Feb. 4.
The following winners were selected:
• First place: 3001 109th Ave. NW.
• Second place: 12710 Hummingbird St. NW.
• Third place: 10558 Drake St. NW.
• Fourth place: 11450 Heather St. NW.
• Fifth place: 13165 Marigold St. NW.
• Sixth place: 2901 115th Ave. NW.
• Seventh place: 13174 Zion St. NW.
• Eighth place: 12339 Gladiola St. NW.
