The city of Coon Rapids held its annual Fourth of July fair July 3-4 outside the Coon Rapids Ice Center.
The celebration was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event was shortened from three days to two, and some modifications were made, including nixing the 10K run and firefighter bingo. The parade and classic car show took place on Friday, July 3.
Families attended the celebration Sunday, July 4, to ride carnival rides, play games and eat fair food. The city also had pull-tabs available for purchase to support the Coon Rapids Fire Department, as well as a beer tent for the Lions Club.
