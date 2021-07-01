The Blaine Festival took place last weekend, June 25-27, mostly at Aquatore Park.
The Blaine Festival parade returned Saturday, June 26, after being canceled last year. The parade started at the intersection of Jefferson Street Northeast and 117th Avenue Northeast and ended at Madison Elementary School.
Hundreds of people lined the route to watch the parade. Children were thrown candy and other treats by various parade participants. A few of the participants included the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Anoka High School Marching Band, Blaine High School Marching Band, Blaine High School basketball and football teams, Blaine Police Department, local Boy Scout troops, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department and more.
