About 40 volunteers helped build a new playground at St. Francis Elementary Saturday, July 11. The project was funded by donations and organized by the St. Francis Elementary Association of Parents and Teachers. The community build had been planned for next year, but the cash and in-kind donations came in faster than expected.
Community builds new playground at St. Francis Elementary
- Jonathan Young
Jonathan Young
Managing Editor
