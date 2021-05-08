Columbia Heights planted a new tree on Arbor Day, April 30, at Łomianki Park in honor of the 30th anniversary of a sister-city relationship with Łomianki, Poland.
On July 14, 1991, Columbia Heights received agreement from the Polish city, located on the outskirts of Warsaw, to become sister cities through Sister Cities International, a nonprofit based in Washington D.C.
Columbia Heights has a Sister Cities Committee whose members, “are dedicated to this international friendship by promoting humanitarian, educational, cultural, civic and social events,” according to the city’s website.
The tree planted April 30 was a linden tree, a species that is prevalent across Poland, is considered sacred in Slavic tradition and is embedded in Polish customs and art. Several other linden trees have been planted in Łomianki Park over the years.
“This is one of the things I’m most excited about doing — an event like this [which is] a time to connect with our sister city across the world with a planting of a tree,” Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula said as she opened up the event.
Márquez Simula unveiled a change in the Łomianki Park sign, which originally was spelled Lomianki Park but it was recently changed to Łomianki Park, which is the correct spelling of Polish city’s name.
“We think in Columbia Heights it’s important to recognize where people are from and give it the respect it deserves,” she said.
Łomianki Mayor Małgorzata Zebrowska-Piotrak sent a statement to the city in honor of the tree planting.
“Łomianki and Columbia Heights have been sister cities since 1991,” Zebrowska-Piotrak’s statement said. “The 14th of July will mark the 30th anniversary since the start of our partnership. Through these years we’ve shared experiences and met on events important to our cities. Thank you for thinking about Łomianki and dedicating to us a tree in your park. It’s a very kind gesture.”
The linden tree was ceremonially watered by Márquez Simula and Columbia Heights Sister Cities Committee Chair Gloria Bergstrom and was planted after the ceremony by Columbia Heights Public Works.
“Who would’ve believed that over 30 years ago we started the process to form a sister city,” said Sister Cities Committee founder Dolores Puente Strand. “It took about a year and a half, working with the community to establish an official sister city, so this is a moment of pride for the community. We’re been recognized nationally for what we’ve done, and our accomplishments, and have spread that Columbia Heights, Minnesota, is well noted in Poland and in other European countries.”
Bergstrom encouraged people to explore joining the Sister Cities Committee.
“It opened up opportunities and experiences for me that I never thought in a million years thought I’d have, and I’ve met so many unbelievable people,” Bergstrom said. “We’re trying to gather some new members who’ll take advantage of this international connection and think beyond Poland.”
The Columbia Heights Sister Cities Committee hosts regular meetings, worked on creating an English-learners library in Poland by sending books overseas, went on trips to Poland, and organized student and police exchanges. Members have also taught in Poland.
Sister Cities Committee members even contributed a section of the book “Frantic 7,” by John Radzilowski and Jerzy Szczesniak. They researched and wrote about Columbia Heights resident and 390th AAF Bomb Group Staff Sgt. Walter Shimshock, who was a part of a crew during World War II of 10 American airmen who were trying to fly food and medicine into Poland. Three members of the crew survived a plane crash, including 19-year-old Shimshock, but he was interrogated and executed by the Nazis because of his Polish heritage on Sept. 18, 1944.
Residents who wish to join the committee can contact Bergstrom at 651-633-0506 or Puente Strand at 763-571-1709.
