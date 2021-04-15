Ramadan this year for the Islamic Center of Minnesota AbuKhadra Masjid, in Columbia Heights, is anything but ordinary.
Ramadan began on the Monday evening, April 12, and it will end Wednesday evening, May 12.
According to Islamic belief, Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel more than 1,400 years ago.
For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayer, reflection and community service.
During the month-long observance Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset. The fast (sawm) is intended to help Muslims learn compassion, self-restraint and generosity and have more appreciation for the gifts God (Allah) gives.
Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
The fast is broken with a date followed by the iftar, a dinner at sundown. Iftar dinners often take place at mosques with other worshipers.
After eating a date and prior to the dinner, the Isha prayer (night prayer) is said in addition to the taraweeh prayer, an additional prayer prayed during the month of Ramadan. The Isha prayer is one of the several Muslims pray daily.
Prior to the start of Ramadan on Monday, AbuKhadra Masjid and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota hosted a COVID-19 vaccine site for local Muslims where 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered.
According to Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine is 85% effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness 28 days after vaccination. This means Muslims who attended the AbuKhadra Masjid vaccine clinic will be able to attend Eid al-Fitr celebrations with minor risks, provided face masks are also worn.
The Muslim American Society Blaine Masjid also hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 2, where 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered.
On Tuesday, April 13, Minnesota temporarily suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged the vaccine’s pause after rare blood clots were found in six women ages 18 to 24 within six to 13 days after being vaccinated. Among the six cases, none of which occurred in Minnesota, one woman died and another was hospitalized and is in critical condition.
The CDC and FDA are advising that anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine COVID-19 vaccine and develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
AbuKhadra Masjid held prayers on Monday evening, April 12, despite a curfew put in place by Gov. Tim Walz from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties after former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop for expired tabs where officers discovered Wright had an open warrant. Wright was shot during the attempted arrest.
Muslims, and anyone else, were allowed to break curfew to attend religious services. Still, the curfew deterred many Muslims from attending prayers at AbuKhadra Masjid. Only about a dozen men attended the service.
The COVID-19 pandemic also deterred Muslims from attending prayers at AbuKhadra Masjid. The mosque is advising during Ramadan that anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms should not attend prayers. Face masks are required to be work inside the mosque, and hand sanitizer and disposable paper prayer mats are also being made available. Wudhu, a ritual washing performed by Muslims before prayer, is also being required to be done at home before prayers and not at the mosque.
For the second year in a row, AbuKhadra Masjid is distributing box iftar dinners to families since the mosque cannot hold iftar dinners due to COVID-19.
