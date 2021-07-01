The Columbia Heights 2021 Jamboree festival took place June 23-27, mostly at Huset Park.
The Columbia Heights Lions Club has hosted the festival since 1974.
Events included a Tasty Pizza medallion hunt, bags tournament, Lions Waffle Breakfast, car show, parade, fireworks and carnival.
