Columbia Heights commemorated the city’s centennial with a community birthday party Saturday, July 17, in Huset Park East.
While the city’s 100th anniversary was celebrated on July 17, Columbia Heights was actually officially designated as a city July 21, 1921.
The celebration at Huset Park included food trucks and free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and cake. The live musical acts Earle Harrison and LoverCraft got families dancing to their music. A variety of games and activities also occurred, including gunnysack racing, croquet, carnival-type activities, a dunk tank, bingo and more. Local officials and representatives, including Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, give speeches about the centennial.
Two dozen community groups and organizations made the centennial celebration possible. The event was planned by the city in collaboration with the Centennial Community Group, made up of residents and local stakeholders, with assistance from 49 community sponsors.
