On Tuesday, Dec. 3, residents gathered across the street from Ramsey City Hall to observe the annual ceremony of lighting up a Christmas tree.

Before the lights came on, Mayor John LeTourneau introduced Delta ModTech, a company that recently broke ground in one of Ramsey’s industrial parks.

Once Santa arrived upon a horse-drawn carriage, he joined city staff and DeltaMod Tech employees to flip a large switch to light a 25-foot-tall tree adorned with more than 3,000 lights.

After lighting the tree, visitors poured across the street into Ramsey City Hall where they could snack on cookies, visit Santa and make polymer clay tree ornaments in the shape of a Christmas tree or Santa’s head.

