The 14th annual Nowthen Heritage Festival took place Saturday, Sept. 25, at Nowthen Memorial Park.
The festival had activities for kids, like inflatables, a kids activity tent, a climbing wall and pumpkin cupcake walks.
For the whole family there was ax throwing, a market, live music and more.
The festival concluded with fireworks at dusk.
