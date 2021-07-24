The annual East Bethel Booster Day celebration took place Saturday, July 17, at Booster Park West in East Bethel.
The celebration included a petting zoo, vendors, a beer wagon, face painting, games, food trucks, inflatables and fireworks.
Midwest Mayhem, a pop/rock group based in Minneapolis, provided live music.
This year’s event was scaled down, but next year’s event is expected to go back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.