Blaine’s annual World Fest celebration returned Saturday, Sept. 11, to Tom Ryan Park.
The free event’s goal was to recognize Blaine’s growing cultural and ethnic diversity.
At the event families learned about different cultures through a variety of entertainment and festivities. There was music, dance, cultural learning booths, demonstrations and food for sale.
There were performances from Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue Aztec Dance, O’Shea Irish Dance, Mi Peru and CAAM Chinese Dance Theater.
