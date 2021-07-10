Hundreds of people attended the city of Blaine’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
The show returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A safe viewing zone was located off Davenport Street Northeast between 105th and 109th avenues. The Eagan company, Hollywood Pyrotechnics, put on the show.
