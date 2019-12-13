The city of Anoka had a tree lighting (video here) outside City Hall Saturday, Dec. 7. The event drew a crowd with bonfires, photos with Santa, free horse-drawn trolley rides, food and more.

After a few words from the mayor and a countdown with the crowd, Blake Blaskey, 7, flipped the switch to turn on the lights at 6 p.m. The city launched fireworks to mark the event.

 

