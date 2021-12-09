Crowds turned out for the city of Anoka’s Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, in front of City Hall. The popular event returned after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festivities included bonfires, horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa and more.
The crowd joined the countdown to the tree lighting, and fireworks punctuated the moment.
