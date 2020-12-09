A March for Trump bus made a stop at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Blaine Sunday, Dec. 6, for a rally.
A crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters attended the rally to protest alleged election corruption. Many attendees were not wearing masks or social distancing, based on a video of the event posted online.
The Blaine March for Trump event was part of a two-week bus tour across several states, beginning in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 29, and concluding on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
The March for Trump bus tour is being spearheaded by Amy Kremer, a political activist associated with the Tea Party movement who is a vocal Trump supporter and co-founded Women for Trump and Women for America First.
“I knew our president was going to win another four years,” Kremer said to the audience. “I knew it in my heart and soul it was going to be a landslide. ... Donald J. Trump won this election. We all know he won this election and they’re trying to steal this election, and we the people are not going to let him steal it.”
Although Trump has continued to claim the election was fraudulent, election officials from both parties and international observers have said they don’t have evidence of widespread fraud, and lawsuits by the Trump campaign challenging election results have repeatedly failed in court.
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow in Chaska, also sponsored the Blaine rally, in addition to Right Side Broadcasting, based in Auburn, Alabama.
Lindell claimed President-elect Joe Biden stole the election due to early voting in addition to voter fraud. He alleged President Donald Trump actually won Minnesota instead of Biden.
But the state’s official election results show Joe Biden won Minnesota by about 233,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points. The results were unanimously certified by the state canvassing board Nov. 24.
“We’re not giving up,” Lindell said at the Blaine rally. “Donald Trump is not giving up, and the United States hasn’t given up.”
The Anoka County-Blaine Airport rally featured several other grassroots supporters of Trump and conservative leaders.
After the Blaine rally, the March for Trump bus continued on to Madison, Wisconsin.
