The YMCA of the North, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, will offer free memberships for thousands of teens and young adults across the Twin Cities. From May 31 to August 31, teens can access this free membership at 20 YMCA locations throughout the Twin Cities.
The YMCA is positioned to help ensure that youth of all backgrounds and incomes have access to learning opportunities outside of school. The Y’s locations cut across city, county and school district boundaries. More than 80% of Twin Cities teens live within 15 minutes of a YMCA location that offers opportunities for wellness, sports, leadership activities, STEM projects and more.
This year the YMCA will offer teens entering 9th through 12th grade an opportunity to be engaged in fitness and wellness programming at the Y. They will also have opportunities for in-person and virtual programming including:
• health and wellbeing classes
• access to gymnasium, fitness floor and aquatics areas
“The YMCA is thrilled to provide a safe environment for young people to engage in programs that promote healthy living, build character and leadership, and support success in school and in life,” said Glen Gunderson, president for the YMCA of the North. “The Y is committed to eliminating barriers to participation so all have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time.”
