One-hundred-year-old World War II veteran Ezell Taylor was honored with a Quilt of Valor March 1, at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine.
Taylor, from New Brighton, was nominated for the quilt by friend Carol Torkelson, who fondly calls him “Grandpa.”
“I saw the Quilt of Valor ceremony out there, so I wanted to nominate him,” Torkelson said. “He’s an amazing man for his service to our country.”
Taylor was surprised March 1 with the quilt, which was made by the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka. At the ceremony, Taylor was joined by Torkelson, his daughter Bernita Bell and granddaughters Marquita Mooney and Shanika Lundberg.
“It was shocking surprise,” Taylor said of receiving the quilt. “I wasn’t expecting nothing.”
Taylor grew up in Columbus, Mississippi, where he and his two brothers and sister were raised by a single mother.
Taylor was drafted during World War II in May 1942 at 22 years old. “I supposed I probably would’ve joined to help my mother,” he said.
Taylor went to boot camp for three months in Meridian, Mississippi.
“I was trained as a squad leader,” he said. “I taught men how to handle things like rifles, machine guns, motors — all of that.”
Taylor started as a private, but by the time he left he was promoted to the rank of corporal by his commanding officer, Lt. Schafer, who placed Taylor in charge of 15 men in an all black squad in the 901st Air Base Security Battalion.
“I enjoyed being in the Army,” Taylor said. “I enjoyed training people and teaching them how to do things.”
Although he never knew Lt. Schafer’s first name, Taylor said the two men were friends for many years, and Taylor greatly respected him. “I’ll never forget him,” Taylor said.
In August 1942, Taylor’s squad left for the South Pacific.
“We were shipped without orders,” he said. “We didn’t know where we were going.”
Taylor was first shipped to a base in New Guinea (now Papua New Guinea). He and his men were then sent to the town of Munda in the Solomon Islands but were prevented from docking after a torpedo from a Japanese submarine struck another United States ship nearby, Taylor said.
Taylor’s ship never docked at Munda and instead was on the water for 31 days as the ship traveled to the New Hebrides (now Vanuatu), he said. While stationed there, Taylor and his men would take turns guarding an airfield four hours at a time.
“I would send my men out to guard the airstrip because planes would come in from New Zealand country,” Taylor said. “They were bringing in troops from the Philippines. We’d have to go out and guard the planes to keep people from messing with them.”
He said he was very intrigued to explore a jungle near the airfield.
“There was a jungle nearby and there was a sign ‘If you enter you won’t come out,’” Taylor said. “I wanted to go in that jungle and see what was in there. I wasn’t afraid, but I never did do it. I never found out what was in there like dangerous animals, quicksand or something like that.”
Taylor said he never crossed paths with the Japanese except on Munda.
During his time in the Army, Taylor was paid $22 a month. He said he was supposed to receive a $300 bonus — $4,299.52 today with inflation — for each year he served, but he never received it.
Taylor said he tried over the years to get the money he was owed, but on July 12, 1973, a fire broke out at the National Personnel Records Center, Military Personnel Records building in St. Louis, Missouri, damaging multiple records, including his, and making it difficult to contest the bonus. Today Taylor does receive Veterans Assistance Pension Benefits.
After Taylor was discharged from the Army in November 1945, he returned home to Mississippi. Shortly thereafter he moved to St. Louis, Missouri, before finally coming to Minnesota in 1994. He has at least 13 children and numerous grandchildren.
On Feb. 9, 2020, Taylor celebrated his 100th birthday with his family at Tasty Pizza in Columbia Heights.
Taylor said he was recently invited to go to Washington, D.C., by an Army colonel and is planning to take the trip on May 16. “I want to go there,” he said.
Taylor is also hoping to travel soon to Indiana to see family and also to his home state of Mississippi.
As for his secret to living a long life? “Just keep moving,” Taylor said with a big smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.