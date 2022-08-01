If you want a vacation, go to the beach.
If you want an experience, go on a road trip.
Our van filled to the brim with snacks, sleeping bags and stuffed animals, myself, my wife and four kids embarked on the latter option earlier this month, departing on a two-week cross-country road trip.
We expected a few speed bumps along the way. We just hoped they’d be less literal.
On day one, we were making great time — out the door only two hours behind our goal departure — and on our way toward St. Louis.
Or so we thought.
We cruised through southern Minnesota and all of Iowa, then, in northern Missouri, the dreaded check engine light calamity.
Now, I’m not a car expert, but I know when that light starts flashing and the vehicle starts vibrating, it isn’t a great sign, so we pulled off the highway at the nearest exit.
Providence saw that we broke down in a town large enough to have a baseball field for the kids to spend the next four hours at, if not much else, as we desperately tried to arrange for a tow truck. Unfortunately, neither a mechanic, tow truck nor motel were to be found. Finally, we encountered some Good Samaritans able to drive us 15 miles down the road to a hotel to spend the night.
The next day I took a taxi back to our broken down van, then spent an “interesting” 45-minute ride with a tow truck driver to the nearest repair shop.
Bad news followed, as we found out our van couldn’t press much further without several days of work. A “bandaid repair” got us two hours down the road to the nearest car rental location with a van, we transitioned two weeks of supplies to the new vehicle and were back on our way.
The next morning we saw the Gateway Arch — “It’s pretty tall,” remarked the 4-year-old — then scrambled to get back on schedule for some reservations later on in our trip as we plowed through Illinois, Indiana and Ohio in a single day.
We spent the next three nights camping along the Appalachian Trail in West Virginia and Virginia, taking in mountain sunsets and concocting various types of s’mores creations before making our way to Washington, D.C.
Our first-ever trip to the city did not disappoint, as we explored the National Zoo, museums and monuments, and enjoyed ice cream walks past the White House in five days of fun.
My favorite part was touring the National Archives — even if my National Treasure jokes didn’t land with the staff. Our kids all enjoyed the zoo and the Museum of Natural History … although in a vast building containing thousands of years of human and animal history, the biggest thrill for the kids seemed to be who could race to press the elevator button first.
A few more obstacles emerged, including a flat tire on our departure day necessitating another rental van – and with that, another time unpacking and repacking all of our luggage and car seats – then we powered on back home.
We dropped off our rental and rendezvoused with our van in St. Louis — unpacking and repacking one last time — enjoyed one last continental breakfast the next morning, then finally made it back to Minnesota with a deep exhale of relief.
It was quite a trip, one that none of us will soon forget.
But next time I’m heading for the beach.
