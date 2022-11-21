Thousands of Iranians have been protesting across the country for the last two months for basic freedoms that we take advantage here in the United States. The chant protesters have been repeating describes all of their goals: “Woman, Life, Liberty!”
According to the Associated Press, the Iranian protests began on Sept. 16 in response to the suspicious death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.
On Sept. 13, Amini was arrested in Tehran by Iran’s religious police, the Guidance Patrol, for improperly wearing her hijab. Amini’s family stated that they were told Mahsa was going to be taken to a detention center to undergo a “briefing class” and released an hour later.
Amini’s cousin, Erfan Mortezaei, told Sky News that co-detainees witnessed Amini being insulted and tortured by the Guidance Patrol in the transport van. After Amini arrived at the police station, she began to lose vision and fainted. It reportedly took another 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive and an additional hour and a half to transport Amini to Kasra Hospital in Tehran.
Amini died on Sept. 16 after falling to a coma. The government claimed Amini died of a heart attack, but unconfirmed CT scans of Amini, that were leaked to the London, England, news station Iran International, show she died of severe head trauma that allegedly caused a bone fracture, hemorrhage and brain edema.
Protests began at Kasra Hospital hours after Amini’s death and quickly spread across the nation. The protests continue to this day. Amini continues to remain a potent symbol in the protests.
The protests originally were to oppose the nation’s obligatory hijab law that became compulsory in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. A hijab is a head covering many Muslim women wear that wraps around their head and covers their neck, chest and hair. Iranians are not protesting the hijab itself, but rather the requirement to wear one rather than having the freedom to choose.
The hijab, while encouraged in Islam, is not required. It is not a compulsory requirement for American Muslims thanks to the First Amendment, falling under freedom of religion.
According to the Migration Policy Institute, as of 2019 there were an estimated 2,241 Iranians here in Minnesota, all of whom I’m sure understand the wonderful freedom of choice women have in the United States to wear or not wear a hijab.
In 2005, when I was a sophomore in high school, I was fortunate enough to travel with a friend’s family to Iran where I experienced the hijab requirement firsthand. Just prior to landing in Tehran, all the women and girls on my flight pulled out their hijabs from their bags - as did I. None of the women were wearing a hijab for religious reasons of their own free will, but only because it was the law.
For the rest of the trip, whenever myself and any of the other women I was traveling with were in public we were required to wear our hijabs, in addition to a manteau to cover our body shapes. I was able to take both off in the apartment of the family I was staying with, in hotel rooms and at an all-female swimming pool.
During the trip, I was impressed by the incredibly kind, caring and generous Iranians I met on the trip - many of whom craved democratic ideals and freedoms we take advantage of in the United States. The country was also exquisitely beautiful and had a rich, diverse history.
The desire for basic freedoms I saw during my trip are now being fought for again during this recent round of protests. Iranians are not only fighting to end the mandatory hijab rule, but also basic human rights, democracy and freedoms such as freedom of religion, the press, the ability to assemble and more. Most of all though, Iranians want Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s 33-year reign of terror to come to an end.
Over the last two months, Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people, arrested more than 15,000 protesters and issued its first death sentence this past week, according to Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency.
I encourage all people to follow the news of what’s happening in Iran and to support in whatever way you can from sharing a reliable news story, attending a local protest or contact local, state and national politicians or the United Nations to encourage action in whatever way possible. Lets help Iranians achieve the freedoms they’re fighting tooth and nail for - freedoms we have that deserve to be shared by anyone who wishes it.
To follow what’s happening in Iran, visit the Center for Human Rights in Iran’s website at iranhumanrights.org.
