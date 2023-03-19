This Friday, March 17, the Irish and decedents of the Irish will be celebrating their wonderful heritage and culture on Saint Patrick’s Day.
While my German last name might not be a dead giveaway that I’m around 60% Irish. Like most Irish immigrants, my ancestors came to America in the mid-1800s to escape the potato famine. My Irish ancestors hailed from Counties Dublin, Cork, Mayo, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Cavan, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.
To this day, Irish culture still runs in my genes. On my mom’s Irish side, her family (the McFarlands) has the gift of gab. During family gatherings growing up, my grandmother, mother and her siblings would gather around my grandmother’s dining room table and would talk for hours all while sipping on bottomless cups of coffee and tea. One story could last hours and hours. The gathering would’ve started at noon, but the chatter would still be going well into the early hours of the morning. Being both Irish and Minnesotan, the McFarlands could never call it a night because they were incapable of saying goodbyes.
This would drive my German-Luxembourgeoise-American father crazy, which is funny because I found out recently from one of those ancestry tests I get like 20% of my Irish heritage from him. He’s in denial still to this day. Now, I get where my father gets his sense of humor from, and it definitely wasn’t his German side!
According to the Irish government, more than 70 million people worldwide can claim Irish heritage or ancestry worldwide due to the Irish diaspora. Over 30 million Americans can claim Irish ancestry, which is six times larger than the current population of Ireland.
What’s great about Saint Patrick’s Day though, you don’t even have to be Irish or Christian to celebrate it. Even Saint Patrick himself wasn’t Irish and he’s the patron saint of Ireland.
According to legend, Saint Patrick was born in the fifth century in Britain near the end of the Roman rule of the country.
According to the autobiographical Confessio of Patrick, when he was about 16, he was captured by Irish pirates and taken to Ireland to serve as a slave where he looked after animals. After six years of slavery, Patrick heard the voice of God saying he’d soon go home. Patrick managed to escape his captivity and reunite with his family.
After returning home, Patrick studied Christianity. A few years after returning home, Patrick started receiving visions and one called him to return to Ireland as a missionary. Patrick would go onto baptize thousands of people, ordain priests, preach and according to legend he banished all the snakes from Ireland. In later life, he served as a bishop.
The date of Saint Patrick’s Day every year, March 17, actually commemorates the date of Patrick’s death. Saint Patrick’s Day is not only an Irish cultural day, but also a religious holiday. To this day, Ireland is considered one of the most Christian countries in Europe.
Luckily for this Saint Patrick’s Day, many Roman Catholic dioceses are giving Catholics a break from the no-meat Friday fasts of lent. So, this Saint Patrick’s Day enjoy some corn beef and cabbage, a pint of Guinness and honor Saint Patrick and Ireland - even if you’re not Irish or Christian. “Éirinn go Brách” or “Ireland Forever”!
