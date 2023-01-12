I’m taking a break from talking about music this week to talk about perhaps the very thing I’m least qualified to talk about, bar none: sports. I’m a huge Twins guy and fairly knowledgeable about baseball, but you’d have a better time talking to a brick wall about any other sport (except maybe soccer, but the World Cup is over so most Americans have already forgotten about it).
More than any other sport I know very little about, however, I’ve always had a bit of a chip on my shoulder for football. I admit, it’s probably partially because I never played it, but also the fact that the Vikings seem to let us down astronomically every year (as I write this they’re 13-4) and I’m confident they won’t make it anywhere near the Superbowl). Plus, the culture surrounding high school and college football was some of the most abhorrent behavior I’ve ever witnessed at the particular institutions I went to.
All I’ll say about that is not every football player I met was a jerk, but every jerk I met played football.
I’ve got a big football watching family and friend group, however, so like anyone with a TV that has been tuned to ESPN (or even just TV news) this week, I’ve had Damar Hamlin on my mind.
For those of you who don’t know, Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was tackled by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a game taking place on Jan. 2. He got up, seemingly fine from the hit, took two steps, and fell backward, flat on his back. He, at 24 years old, suffered cardiac arrest on the field. His heart had to be restarted on the green, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remained for a week, and the game was canceled.
The consensus right now from cardiac experts is that a blow to the chest during the heart’s 20-millisecond rest period is what caused an arrhythmia (or irregular rhythm) to Hamlin’s heart, triggering the cardiac arrest. Most publications have been calling this an “injury,” but that seems like a massive understatement. If you take the fact that his heartbeat needed to be revived on the field before he could be transported to the hospital, then Hamlin was technically dead in Paycor Stadium in those few moments before his heart started again.
This begs the question many people have had on their minds for a while now: what are we going to do about football?
Obviously football means a lot to our country, seeing as we’re the only ones who play it on such a national scale (and what could the reasons for that be?) and the shorter seasons give a weight to individual games that other sports lack. Football isn’t going to just disappear in 2023 America.
It definitely needs to start being reconsidered, though.
As the medical world becomes ever more advanced, it seems new and concerning facts come out about football more frequently. The biggest one over the last few years is by far the study led by Boston University neuropathologist Ann McKee in 2017. Her team conducted 202 autopsies on donated brains from football players, and 87% of them showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. CTE is a neurodegenerative disease that can cause problems with memory, cognition, depression, impulse control, suicidal behavior, aggression and even dementia.
Now, this disease does have more than a few questions surrounding it, such as preventability and severity, but one can’t deny that there is a shocking amount of domestic violence charges and accusations surrounding the NFL. The number of football players who have killed their wives is also a higher number than you’d like to see (I’m only 23 and I know all about that police chase with the Ford Bronco). Zero is the ideal number. The link between injury, aggression and impulse control is evident in professional football.
Even outside the player base, the NFL has a trend of violence. A 2011 study by Quarterly Journal of Economics “examined police reports of violent incidents on Sundays during the professional football season.” They found a 10% increase in the rate of domestic violence in the weeks where a team faced an upset loss. My thanks to Maclen Stanley at Psychology Today for the succinct summary in regular non-psychologist-speak.
For such a violent sport, it makes sense that there’s an air of violence surrounding it. High tensions on the field translate to high tensions in the crowd and in front of the TV, and while emotional connection to a team isn’t a bad thing, when it turns to violence, it’s unacceptable.
When it comes to answering the question of, “What do we do about football?,” I don’t think the answer is to completely get rid of football (and I’m certainly not advocating for it, that would be impossible). I think the root of the problem, and the way to start change, is to take a look at the fanaticism surrounding sports in general.
One of the more upsetting things I’ve come across in skimming commentary and social media comments (not recommended) is the sentiment that “it’s not just a game.”
People have been praising football players for the limits and risks they’ll put their body through for the sport, while others have criticized the NFL for not continuing the game. Even Hamlin himself, when he recovered enough to remain cognizant and communicate through writing, asked those in the hospital in writing who had won that previous Monday’s game.
His doctors thankfully were able to refocus Hamlin to the real issue at hand, his health, responding, “The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”
That is refreshing to see, because at the end of the day, yes, football is quite literally just a game.
And in order for it to keep being a game, there needs to be a renewed focus on public health. I know there are endless debates on how many rules should be added to football until it becomes unrecognizable, but there needs to be more in the way of prevention, especially if these head injuries continue to cause issues and these heart problems become more visible.
This is especially critical at a younger age, as kids grow up playing the sport in middle school and high school. Checks for underlying conditions should be scrutinous, and each player’s heart and brain should get unparalleled attention and frequent check-ups.
When you start putting things above human lives, that’s when the problems start. It’s similar to when people graft either political party directly onto their personality, causing hostility and incompatibility with those who find themselves on a different side. The manipulation found in identity politics applies to sports just as much as they do in the endless battle of old “Red vs. Blue.”
A loss for your favorite team does not devalue you as a person. A win, on the other hand, does not make you a better person. When we stop conflating professional sports standings with self worth is when we can hopefully start fixing the problems with overzealous fans, and perhaps it can get us on a road to valuing players over the profession. These are just games, they will be repeated next year and you’ll have another shot at a win.
But Damar Hamlin very nearly lost his life on Jan. 2, and it’s the only one he’s got. There’s no getting it back next season.
