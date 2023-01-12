Wreisner

Wreisner 

I’m taking a break from talking about music this week to talk about perhaps the very thing I’m least qualified to talk about, bar none: sports. I’m a huge Twins guy and fairly knowledgeable about baseball, but you’d have a better time talking to a brick wall about any other sport (except maybe soccer, but the World Cup is over so most Americans have already forgotten about it).

More than any other sport I know very little about, however, I’ve always had a bit of a chip on my shoulder for football. I admit, it’s probably partially because I never played it, but also the fact that the Vikings seem to let us down astronomically every year (as I write this they’re 13-4) and I’m confident they won’t make it anywhere near the Superbowl). Plus, the culture surrounding high school and college football was some of the most abhorrent behavior I’ve ever witnessed at the particular institutions I went to.

