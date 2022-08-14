Sleep - Americans lack enough sleep and are always desiring more. That is, unless you’re one of the Americans who has been diagnosed by chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis.
ME/CFS is a disabling illness that causes overwhelming fatigue that lasts longer than six months and is not improved by rest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ME/CFS fatigue may get worse after any physical or mental activity.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of ME/CFS include fatigue, problems with memory or concentration, sore throat, headaches, enlarged lymph nodes in your neck or armpits, unexplained muscle or joint pain, dizziness that worsens with moving from lying down or sitting to standing which can include postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, unrefreshing sleep and extreme exhaustion after physical or mental exercise.
The cause of ME/CFS is unknown and there’s no cure.
According to a 2015 Institute of Medicine report “Beyond Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Redefining an Illness,” an estimated 836,000 to 2.5 million Americans suffer from ME/CFS, many of whom have not been diagnosed.
According to CDC statistics, there are more ME/CFS suffers than multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus or lupus, and Addison’s disease.
These ME/CFS statistics have only increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic due to many COVID-19 long-haulers meeting the criteria for ME/CFS. The CDC estimates that 1 in 5 American adults who have had COVID-19 are in the long-haul category.
Many ME/CFS patients are praying the increased funding with long-haul COVID will lead to a discovery of the cause of chronic fatigue syndrome or even a cure. In the past, the National Institute of Health has drastically underfunded ME/CFS research.
Based on numerous accounts I’ve read from ME/CFS patients, many are gaslit by their doctors into thinking this disease is entirely psychosomatic or they’re accused of making it up or that they’re just tired because they’re stressed. This often occurs due to physicians having little to no knowledge about the condition.
Last month, I was diagnosed by the Mayo Clinic with ME/CFS after starting to have extreme fatigue following an unknown respiratory illness in early-February 2020. It took me a long time to find a physician who could screen me for this condition. A year prior to that I had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a widespread pain condition, and during the fall of 2021 I was diagnosed with POTS syndrome, that for me causes a rapid increase in my heart rate and blood pressure when I go from laying down to sitting or standing resulting in dizziness, chest pain and sometimes fainting. Both fibromyalgia and POTS syndrome are common conditions seen in ME/CFS patients, according to the Mayo Clinic.
It may not be totally apparent I have ME/CFS by looking at me. In fact, most people I know aren’t aware I have it. I’m currently mostly housebound as I sleep 12-18 hours a day, which people often tell me they wish they could do, but trust me. You don’t want too. I have good days sometimes where I can get stuff done, but mostly I’m in a constant state of being behind on chores, work and self-care, because I’m always fatigued.
I get tired from just taking a shower, cooking an easy meal or even walking to the bathroom. Sometimes I can walk while other times I need a cane. I’m in an almost constant state of exhaustion.
I have a moderate form of ME/CFS, but an estimated 25% of people with chronic fatigue syndrome have a severe form of the condition. On Aug. 8, severe ME/CFS patients were remembered for Severe ME/CFS Awareness Day.
According to the CDC, many people with severe ME/CFS patients are house-bound or even bed-bound (some needing to be tube feed and given IV fluids) for weeks, months, years or even permanently. People with very severe forms of ME/CFS often experience profound weakness, almost constant pain, severe limitations to physical and mental activity, sensory hypersensitivity (light, touch, sound, smell, and certain foods), and hypersensitivity to medications, according to the CDC.
Severe or very severe patients are often forgotten about by the general public because you cannot see how debilitating ME/CFS has been on their lives.
“Having Severe ME/CFS is so close to being dead,” wrote extremely severe bedridden ME/CFS patient Whitney Dafoe in a his personal account report “Extremely Severe ME/CFS—A Personal Account.” “There’s really no other way to describe the experience I have had. I don’t think it’s something that people who haven’t had severe ME/CFS can likely understand. Looking back at who I was when I had mild and moderate ME/CFS, I’m not sure it’s something that even patients who haven’t been in the extremely severe state can fully understand. I was literally barely alive, and I am confident that, in a short time, science will prove that severe ME/CFS patients are barely alive and that ME/CFS patients, in general, are less alive mentally and physically than healthy people.”
Severely affected ME/CFS have no time to wait for a cure. While this condition is not fatal, it’s extremely debilitating - especially for those with severe forms of chronic fatigue syndrome.
Most members of the medical community have forgotten about ME/CFS patients for years (even decades) by being poorly educated on the condition and underfunding research.
Just because ME/CFS patients are shut-ins due to being house-bound or bedridden, doesn’t mean we don’t exist.
I commend and thank those in the medical community who have made it their lives work to find a cure for ME/CFS. They’re truly the angels who will help lift ME/CFS patients out of their own personal hells they’re in caused by this wretched disease. I hope more people in the medical community follow their example by taking on research or even just being more hyper-aware when diagnosing patients who are reporting extreme fatigue. Please don’t forget about us.
To lean more about ME/CFS, visit solvecfs.org.
