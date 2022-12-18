About two weeks ago, my 20-month-old daughter, Penelope (Poppy) DeBow started joining me in my kitchen endeavors.

Poppy-cooking.jpg

Her culinary resume now includes butternut squash soup, Scandinavian almond cookie bars, monster cookies, kale sausage soup, scrambled eggs and butternut squash tacos, pizza and pizza (this last weekend we made pizza twice). OK, OK, so she has had a lot of help from me to put all that together, but she has completed more cooking tasks than I expected, such as pouring in spices, massaging kale and rolling out dough. She is best at putting ingredients together such as filling tacos or placing pizza toppings.

Poppy-Cooking-2.jpg

