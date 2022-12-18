About two weeks ago, my 20-month-old daughter, Penelope (Poppy) DeBow started joining me in my kitchen endeavors.
Her culinary resume now includes butternut squash soup, Scandinavian almond cookie bars, monster cookies, kale sausage soup, scrambled eggs and butternut squash tacos, pizza and pizza (this last weekend we made pizza twice). OK, OK, so she has had a lot of help from me to put all that together, but she has completed more cooking tasks than I expected, such as pouring in spices, massaging kale and rolling out dough. She is best at putting ingredients together such as filling tacos or placing pizza toppings.
She often wants to chop veggies with a real knife, but my parenting instincts (and common sense) tell me that handing a sharp blade to a 1-year-old is a recipe for disaster.
Her love of cooking shouldn’t be surprising, because when she was just days old the doctor called her a lazy eater because she would fall asleep while nursing. Ever since that appointment, she has been working to prove the doctor wrong. SHE LOVES TO EAT.
Anything we put on her plate, she will at least try several times. And with only a couple of exceptions, she usually ends up eating it even if she is hesitant. She tried dried seaweed snacks five times before ultimately deciding she doesn’t like it. And, sorry Patrick Slack (see his latest Writer’s Block piece), broccoli is one of her favorites. It’s super cute to hear her say the word “broc-a-leee” as well.
Before she started helping out with the meals, if she wasn’t eating, she was pretending to eat at her table or pretending to make food in her play kitchen. So the transition to having her help out in the kitchen seemed pretty natural. My wife and I found a toddler stand, also known as a Montessori tower, that she can use to be at counter level with her dada and mama in our real kitchen.
The first time I tried to set her in that spot to help out with dinner, she wanted nothing to do with it. Turns out, teaching her any cooking skills was impossible while she was hungry. So after breakfast a few weeks ago, I had her help out with butternut squash soup. This took at least 30 minutes to prep, and she was as happy as can be the whole time. She also discovered that she can take samples of the food. I did try to discourage her from doing this while making food, but if she is going to take a large bite of a tomato, followed by a bite of raw celery, I’m not going to worry about it too much.
Lately, she often wants to help out in the kitchen. For a while when she came home from daycare, the first spot she went to was her eating chair. Now she goes straight to the learning tower and looks to see what she can help make — or sample. The night before I wrote this piece I ran out of tasks, so quite efficiently, she moved kale from one mixing bowl to another.
It’s been a fun adventure in the kitchen with the little one; now if I can only get her to help clean up.
About one of those meals
A little bit about those butternut squash tacos I mentioned.
When I met my wife and she learned I had a passion for cooking, it didn’t take much for me to convince her to cook for her. So I went to the farmers market, bought a bunch of seasonal meat and produce and came up with the idea for the squash tacos — and oh, they were soooooo good.
Five years later, I was able to enjoy that dish with my wife and toddler.
